Uzoho’s Elche loan a good move — Deportivo La Coruna

Spanish second division side Deportivo La Coruna are on track for an instant return to the top division next season after a fine start to their campaign following their demotion to the second tier last season.

The club are presently third on the log, one point behind second placed Alcorcon and two behind log leaders Granada with 17 matches played already in the league that is referred to as the Segunda division in Spain.

One of the decisions the club took that came as a surprise to many was loaning out Nigeria’s first choice goalkeeper at Russia 2018 World Cup Francis Uzoho to Elche after insisting that he will remain as third choice if he stays at the club.

Uzoho is now at Elche and has kept three clean sheets in five league game with the most recent coming on Sunday against Sporting Gijon on his return from a one month injury lay off.

Despite his heroics, Deportivo La Coruna coach Natxo Gonzalez refuses to agree that the club erred in letting the 20 year old leave on loan in favour of 35 year old Dani Gimenez who was signed in the summer from Real Betis.

Gimenez has kept goal in all of the 17 games of the club this season with his performance keeping the duo of Ortola and Alex Cobo permanently on the bench so far and with two matches left to play before the league goes on break for Christmas, he will most certainly remain as first choice.