Uzodimma slams Obla, says he’s paid agent

The claim by the chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Funds, SPIRRPP, Chief Okoi Obono Obla, that the APC governorship candidate in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma was among those banned by the Federal Government from travelling outside the country has been dismissed as a baseless, lawless and wicked concoction by a paid agent.

The SPIPRPP chairman had in a press conference in Abuja on Monday announced Sen. Uzodimma’s name as one of those under its investigation who have been banned from traveling abroad by the Federal Government. The announcement was published in some national newspapers.

But in a reaction yesterday, the Hope Uzodimma Campaign Organization dismissed the inclusion of the senator’s name in the list as wrong, saying it was a baseless and lawless action, citing a persisting court order which restrained the panel from investigating the senator.

A statement in Owerri by the Director of Media and Special Duties of the Hope Uzodimma Campaign Organisation, Declan Emelumba said it was “clear that Chief Obla is a paid agent working for Uzodinma’s political opponents.”