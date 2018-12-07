Utomi to Osinbajo: Delta APC’ll consume your pastoral, professorial dignity

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Chief Cyril Ogodo led faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Prof Patrick Utomi, has described the recent peace meetings convened by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to find peace in the state chapter as a wasted exercise.

The comment by Utomi is coming just as one of the leaders of the party in the state, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, warned that individuals such as Utomi and Hon Victor Ochei, should key into the direction of the discussions, if the party will be able to make progress.

Emerhor while speaking with Vanguard yesterday, said: “The efforts of the Vice President are geared towards uniting the party in Delta as a necessary step towards the common objective of leaders of both sides to deliver President Buhari and APC in Delta State in the 2019 elections.

“The discussions/negotiations centred on the recognition that, outside court judgement/order, the issues of candidates have been overtaken by time and/or INEC timetable.

“The attempt therefore is to find ways to compensate the side that may lose out on issues of candidates with appointments and share in government to engender some sense of a win win.”

Utomi on his part, said: “You may have heard rumours about meetings with the Vice President. As I said clearly to the VP in the presence of all, the exercise was a waste of time. It was coming too late and wrongly motivated.

“As a friend of many years, I suggested to him that he was in danger of risking everything as a Pastor, Professor of Law and Civil Rights champion by allowing himself to be dragged into a collaboration in evil.

“The matters remain simple . What Jones Erue and company did in Asaba on September 30 violates the Rule of Law and our country’s constitution. We are in court following due process to set that aside.

“Secondly, the body of the Party representing the majority of APC members led by the Cyril Ogodo Executive Committee which was properly sworn in by the National Chairman of the Party at the time, Chief John Oyegun nominated me Candidate.

“Following due process in court we expect to get Justice and claim the seat.”