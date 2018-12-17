UTM Dredging to enhance indigenous oil, gas, other operations

By Udeme Akpan

UTM Dredging Limited, a major marine company, has expressed commitment towards the development of indigenous oil, gas and other operations in Nigeria.

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Julius D. Rone, stated this while receiving a new award in Lagos.

The company was recognised as the most “Active in Communications” in service with ExxonMobil, at the just concluded Marine Safety Contractors Forum, held at the Black Diamond Apartments and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The company’s vessel – the Stanford Buzzard, also won the most reliable vessel award, in the fleet of service boats operating with ExxonMobil.

Speaking at the event, Mr, Rone said: “As a company with focus and strategic partners both local and international, UTM Dredging Limited is well positioned to advance to the frontiers of superior marine service provider and to be the leading world-class marine services provider of Nigerian origin.

“Ours will be synonymous with outstanding services, comparable with standards of leading marine services providers anywhere in the world.”

He said: “UTM Dredging Limited is a privately held Nigerian company. A part of an indigenous conglomerate actively engaged in diverse sectors of the Nigerian and International markets.

“An established provider of premium marine logistic support in Engineering/Construction, Equipment Rental/Leasing, Procurement/Supply and General harbor service provider to the ever expanding clientele comprising Government, Oil and Gas Companies and other private corporate organizations/customers.

“Since inception, we have built a reputation by passionately and professionally executing our briefs to deliver the best value to our clients. In so doing, we have positioned our company as a premier marine organization in virtually all our areas of operations.

“UTM Dredging Limited also enjoys a reputation for bringing vision, innovation, well design programs and integrity to all its operations. We have a unique combination of local and foreign professionals to deliver excellent and cost-effective solutions to industry problems. We also have a policy of involving the best available locals, in all trades, with rigorous supervision which provides us safe working environment without compromising on quality.”

He added: “It is the intention of our firm not merely to expand our business volume but to grow alongside our employees, our clients and our host communities, encouraging and aiding them to reach their full potentials and improve their standards of living.

“It is our policy and continuing objective to place our clients at a competitive advantage by providing services, which not only satisfies statutory or stated technical and contractual requirements but also bear consistency in quality. We are fully committed to the technological niceties and processes required for growth and optimizing local content in all aspects of our business activities and we possess the brain, brawn and the tools of trade required to bring world-class marine service solutions to your door steps.”