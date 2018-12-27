US, Germany, Australia, Canada participate in Calabar Bikers Carnival

Competitors from the United States, Canada, Germany and Australia are participating in this year’s Bikers’ Parade in the ongoing Calabar Carnival.

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River made this known while fagging-off the event in Calabar on Thursday.

“Some of our friends from various countries of the world are here to participate in the bikers’ parade.

“We have nationals from Germany, US, Canada, Australia and others as you can see,” he said.

According to him, Calabar carnival has become an international brand which draws interest from people all over the world.

The governor said that some unique features had been introduced into this year’s bikers’ parade as well as other events to improve what had been on ground.

Gov. Ayade flags off 2018 Calabar carnival dry run

“We are going to give you a new version of what Carnival Calabar represents. Today we have added, “Wonder on Wheels 2018 ’’ with a brand of Formula K bikes.

“You will witness displays and things you have never seen before,” Ayade said.

He added that Cross River had a unique history which the carnival represented. (NAN)