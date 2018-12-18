US agency provides water to C-River rural communities

By Emma Una

calabar—FIFTY–eight rural communities in Odukpani and Obubra Local Government areas of Cross River State have been provided free potable water by the United States Development Agency, USAID, in partnership with the Cocacola Foundation.

The water which is supplied through hand pumps and motorised boreholes in strategic areas of the communities is to help in combating communicable diseases such as guinea worm and cholera which are rampant in the benefiting communities.

Mr. M. Haykim, the USAID Missions Director in Nigeria said during the launch of the boreholes, yesterday, at Ndon Wong in Odukpani Local Government Area of the state that the scheme had been expanded to provide 48,000 people access to reliable water and sanitation services.