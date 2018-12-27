Urhobo lawmakers at NASS have become Lords to the people —SDP Senatorial candidate

By Perez Brisibe

ABRAKA— SOCIAL Democratic Party, SDP, candidate for Delta Central senatorial district, Dr. Ovie Ughwanogho, has taken a swipe at representatives of Urhobo nation at the Senate and House of Representatives, stating that they have become “Lords to the Urhobo people whom they represent.”

The SDP Senate hopeful said his ambition to represent the people of Delta Central senatorial district at the red chamber was not a money-making venture but to provide quality representation to the people, which they have been denied.

Ughwanogho made the disclosure at the palace of the Ovie of Oruarivie of Abraka kingdom, HRM Akpomeyoma Majoroh, during a courtesy visit to the monarch to seek royal blessings on his political aspiration ahead of the 2019 general election.

In his address to the monarch, he said: “Urhobo do not have a true representative at the National Assembly but persons representing their personal interests though they ought to be servants of the people who elected them into office.

“These individuals have rather become masters and lords to the people they claim to represent, which is undemocratic. I am not going to the Senate to make money or to make a name for myself but to offer quality representation to the Urhobo people and if elected, I will deliver the dividends of democratic representation to them.”