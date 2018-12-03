UNICEF treats 127, 647 malnourished children under CMAM in Katsina, Kano

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Not fewer than 127, 647 malnourished children have been treated in Katsina and Kano States in 2018 under the Community Management Acute Malnutrition, CMAM programme by the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF.

The UNICEF Chief Field Office, Katsina State, Phadmavathi Yedla disclosed this on Monday while delivering her opening remarks at the 2018 Annual Review exercise and the planning exercise for 2019-2020.

Yedla while giving the break down said 66,037 and 61,610 malnourished children were treated in Katsina and Kano states respectively.

According to her, “On Nutrition, till end of October, 72 centers of which 25 CMAM centers were expanded this year, reached 66,037 children in Katsina. Government has committed funds of 300million Naira for scale up of Nutrition program.

“Kano Government has allocated 405 million Naira for scale up of nutrition program. Of which 328 million was allocated for procurement of Ready to Use Therapeutic Food, RUTF. Through this co funding the CMAM centers have been scaled up to 35 more centers, making it total of 65 centers. 61610 children received treatment till October,” She said.

On the aspect of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, WASH, Yedla said “In Kano, 454,300 got access to safe water through provision of 578 HBBH and 70 SMBH. 249,300 people have access to basic sanitation in 498 ODF certified communities in 4 LGAs while 134 schools and Primary Health Centres, PHCs got WASH facilities.



“For Katsina, additional 1,751 ODF certified communities, 1,076,776 via 2512 water facilities while 409 schools and PHCs got WASH facilities.

“The UNICEF Katsina Field office received all its counterpart contributions in the WASH sector from the states of Kano and Katsina for 2018, 450 million by Kano and 640 million in Katsina a total of 1.09 billion naira,” Yedla said.

The UNICEF Chief Field Office continued when she said, “Till we get changes in Kano and Katsina, Nigeria globally will be contributing high number of children who are not immunized, number people practicing open defecation, number of maternal deaths and under 5 deaths, substantial number of children who are out of schools and low girl child enrollment, significant number of children in a situation where they are exposed to exploitation, violence and lack of opportunities to survive and thrive.

“There are some additional initiatives rolled out that need mention here:

Diet Diversity an innovative program around 750,000 USD for three years, in Bichi and Sumaila, the program received unprecedented support from His Excellency Governor of Kano, Commissioner Ministry of Health and His Royal Highness Emir of kano

Launch of adolescent and maternal nutrition of 750000 in three LGAS for three , the program has received unstinted support from Governor of Katsina and ES SPHCB and Permanent Secretary MOH.

“Let me take this opportunity to highlight a few challenges that children continue to face in the states: Routine Immunisation coverage , lack of government ownership in Katsina is a huge challenge. There are reversals which are highly concerning that could threaten overall child health and survival issues.

“The number of unprecedented outbreaks in Katsina could have been prevented with appropriate budget allocation and strengthened routine immunization. More 50 CVDPs cases in Katsina poses risks to all children in Katsina and in neighboring states.

Non implementation or delayed implementation of MNHCHW campaigns in Katsina, globally the months for campaign is May and November, by not doing this poses risk to children. Delayed implementation probably mitigate risks but it is not assured.

“Costed plan for nutrition in both states has not been endorsed , with increasing development partners in this sectors, it will lead to overlap and duplication of efforts. Leading inefficient use of resources.

“The challenge of Out of school children in the states of Katsina and Kano needs a much stronger response than is the case at the moment,” Yedla however stated.