Ugwuanyi tasks contractors on speedy completion of projects

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has mandated contractors handling various government projects in the state to ensure that they continue to deliver quality jobs and adhere to the contract completion period.

Ugwuanyi, who spoke through his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, when she paid unscheduled visits to some ongoing projects for inspection, reiterated the state government’s unflinching commitment towards providing quality infrastructure for the people of the state to continue to enjoy more democracy dividends.

The sites inspected include the Ogurute-Mkpamute-Igogoro-Ikpamodo-Okpo-Amaja road and the Ogurute – Umuogbo-Umuopu-Ette road in Igbo-Eze Local Government Area; the Enugu State Waste Management Authority (ESWAMA) dump site road at Ogui, Enugu North LGA.

Others include the Igbo Ano Specialist Hospital; the Agbani District Hospital, Nkanu West L.G.A; Nsukka Magistrate Court building and the erosion control project along Ugwogo Nike –Opi Nsukka road.