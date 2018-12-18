Ugwuanyi presents N109.2bn 2019 budget

By Dennis Agbo & Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday presented a budget proposal of N109, 199 billion for the 2019 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly for consideration and passage.

Presenting the 2019 budget proposal tagged: “Budget of peace, equity and prosperity,” Ugwuanyi disclosed that the appropriation bill was 5.44 per cent higher than the 2018 budget of N103, 563 billion.

The governor added that the increase was in keeping with his administration’s promise last year to expand its expenditure vis-à-vis projects and programmes of the state as the economy of the nation improves “to ensure that every citizen and residents of Enugu State will reap the full benefits of the dividends of democracy”.

Ugwuanyi who stated that his administration has implemented the previous budgets to about 85 per cent, explained that “out of the total budget proposal of N109.199 billion, the sum of N65.7 billion, representing 60.17 per cent, is for recurrent expenditure. He noted that “this is higher than the 2018 figure of N60.7 billion by 8.22 per cent.

He disclosed that capital expenditure stood at N43.493 billion, representing 39.3 per cent of the budget, which is also higher by 1.5 per cent than the 2018 figure of 42.846 billion.

The governor revealed that works and infrastructure would gulp the highest amount of N16.5 billion because of the premium the state government placed on infrastructural development of the state.