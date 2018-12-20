Ugwuanyi has entrenched participatory democracy in Enugu, say Monarch

Traditional Rulers in Enugu State on Thursday commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his exemplary leadership and the manner he has been piloting the affairs of the state for the benefit of the people.



The Royal Fathers, who had earlier unanimously endorsed Gov. Ugwuanyi for a second term in office, said they are delighted that the governor has entrenched peace and good governance in the state and has continued to accord them their due respect as custodians of tradition.

Speaking during an interactive meeting with Gov. Ugwuanyi held in Enugu, on how to improve their status and move the state forward as revered stakeholders in the development of the state, the Monarchs applauded the governor for his commitment to participatory democracy. They disclosed that “no past government has carried us along like your administration”.

The Traditional Rulers while hailing the governor on his remarkable feats in infrastructure, education, rural development, peace and security, among others, suggested ways his administration could improve on its service to the public.

It would be recalled that Gov. Ugwuanyi recently made history, when all the traditional rulers of the 450 autonomous communities in the state unanimously endorsed him for a second term in office.

The Royal Fathers, in what they described as a “mega apolitical grand rally” said their decision was in adherence to the stance of “all our brothers, sisters, sons and daughters in various walks of life” on the performance assessment and endorsement of the governor’s re-election in 2019.

The Monarchs added that they were delighted that without a dissenting voice each individual and group, “especially the religious and members of the ecclesiastical orders; the elders; the political class; the professionals; the academic; the self-employed; the pensioners; the working class; the traders; artisans and the youth” extolled Gov. Ugwuanyi’s exceptional moral virtues and superlative performance in the discharge of his duties as governor.

They disclosed that “all groups of people in Enugu State across political divide have separately approved the performance of Governor Ugwuanyi and have declared him their candidate for the 2019 gubernatorial election”, saying: “This is why we called this mega apolitical grand rally to declare before Nigeria and the world that we stand head and shoulder with our people”.

According to the Royal Fathers, “because of our subjects’ wishes, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is our candidate in which ever political party he chooses to contest”.

Describing Gov. Ugwuanyi as the “most accessible, humble, unassuming, respectful and friendly” governor, the Monarchs added that he has supported and enhanced their status; incorporated them into the administrative structure of governance “and empowered us to be agents of development of our respective communities”, saying: “You have celebrated all joyous occasions for us and with us”.

In his remark during the interactive meeting, Gov. Ugwuanyi while reaffirming his administration’s commitment to participatory democracy stated that it will continue to enhance the welfare of the Traditional Rulers in the state and equally cater for the needs of the people of the state.

He therefore, thanked them for their contributions aimed at further developing their communities.