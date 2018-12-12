Ugwuanyi bags Grassroots Devt Gov of the Year

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—THE Management and Board of Editors of Independent Newspapers Limited, publishers of Daily Independent, Saturday Independent and Sunday Independent have nominated Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as Governor of the Year 2018 for Grassroots Development.

It would be recalled that The Sun and Vanguard Newspapers have also recently named Ugwuanyi as the “2018 Sun Governor of the Year” and “Vanguard Governor of the Year 2018”, respectively, for entrenching peace and good governance in Enugu State.

Presenting the letter of nomination to Ugwuanyi, Tuesday, at the Government House, Enugu, the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Independent Newspapers Limited, Mr. Ade Ogidan, stated that the selection committee took the decision based on “the pragmatism, commitment and courage” the governor has exhibited since he assumed office in transforming “the state to the cynosure of all eyes as regards infrastructural and grassroots development.”

Ogidan added that the governor has through his purposeful and responsive leadership “positively improved the socio-economic condition of the people in the state, despite the dwindling resources at the disposal of the state government”.

The managing director said that they were impressed “that peace and security in the state have continued to thrive, with Enugu listed as the state with the least crime wave compared to other states of the federation”, disclosing that “the attention of the nation has been shifted to the historical state.”