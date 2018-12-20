Ughelli South passes vote of confidence on Okowa, Izeze

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—THE people of Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and member representing the area in the state Assem-bly, Mr. Reuben Izeze.

While addressing a gathering at the council secretariat, Izeze said Okowa had impacted positively on the area and that he had attracted several development projects to the constituency.

He promised that when re-elected he would do more in capital and human development in the area.

According to him, “in the last 18 months, the House has been busy with various legislative jobs and I have sponsored and co-sponsored several bills many of which have scaled through while others are still in the process.

“I also attracted several projects to the constituency and also assisted several of my constituents secure employments and admission into the state government skill acquisition programmes.”