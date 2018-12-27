UBTH says it has successfully tackled outbreak of yellow fever in Edo

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN — The management of University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, yesterday, said it had adequately tackled the outbreak of yellow fever in some parts of Edo State.

It explained that it was able to achieve the feat by provision of vaccines free-of-charge and the deployment of community health personnel to curtail the ailment in several affected communities in the state.

READ ALSO: Enugu gov gets endorsed by non-indigenes for 2nd term

Chief Medical Director, CMD, of UBTH, Prof Darlington Obaseki, disclosed this to newsmen during the hospital staff award ceremony/end of year party in Benin City.

Obaseki, who applauded the prompt response of the hospital management team in tackling the ailment in the wake of the outbreak, said the hospital in her commitment to ensure safety of lives, provided free vaccines to staff, students and the general public.

He said the outbreak had been managed effectively particularly with the deployment of community health personnel to the worst hit communities in the state.

He said: “In UBTH, we have provided treatment for about 20 to 30 patients who were brought in from communities mostly affected by the yellow fever outbreak in the state.

“The hospital also opened isolation ward where yellow fever patients were attended to. Also UBTH started the vaccination in the state. We provided the vaccination free of charge to our staff and members of the public.”