U.S exposes greatest resource of Nigeria

By Gabriel Olawale

The United States, U.S Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Stuart Symington has said that Nigerians represent the real and sustainable wealth of their country.

He said true leadership must showcase in the people.

Symington made the remarks at the African Business Conference Plus 2018 with the theme: “Human Capital: The key to Africa’s Transformation”

The conference was put together by the American Business Council (ABC) in partnership with the Lagos Business School (LBS).

Symington said that citizens were greatest resources of Nigeria and without them, there would be no leader.

“I am here to let you know the greatest resource of this nation. As an ambassador, I have seen first hand the diversity of the nation as well as its potential.

“The most successful people you will remember think in terms of people.

“Their value for people is what makes them stand out, that is why I strongly believe that the greatest resource for this nation is you,” he said.

The ambassador said that the time was apt to scale up partnerships between U.S companies and credible institutions like LBS, in order to improve vocational studies and requisite talents in areas that would enhance Africa’s growth.