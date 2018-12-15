U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles draw Niger, Burundi, S/Africa in Group A

Nigeria will play hosts Niger, South Africa and Burundi at the group stage of the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Niger, according to the draw conducted on Thursday night in Niamey, .

Nigeria played out a goalless draw against Niger at the ongoing WAFU Cup in Lome, Togo. South Africa also won the COSAFA U-20 title this week edging out Zimbabwe 4-3 on penalties in the final. Burundi are making a return to the competition following their last appearance in 1995 where they lost to Cameroon in the final.

Nigeria remains the most successful country in the history of the competition with seven titles.

Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso and Mali will compete in Group B

The championship is scheduled to run between February 2 and 7 in two cities; Niamey and Maradi.

The top four teams at the championship will secure qualification tickets for the 2019 Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Poland.