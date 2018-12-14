Two Nigerians nabbed for over stay in Thailand

A total of 668 people have been arrested in recent Police crackdowns on charges involving illegal aliens in Thailand, said a Police General on Friday.

Of that total, 384 aliens have been rounded up for illegal entry charges including 206 Myanmar nationals, 112 Laotians, 52 Cambodians, four North Koreans, three Indians, three Vietnamese, two Nigerians, one Pakistani and one Belgian, said Deputy Immigration Bureau Commissioner Pol. Maj. Gen. Itthiphol Itthisararonchai.

The deputy commissioner disclosed that 52 foreigners have been arrested for allegedly overstaying in this country, including 29 Myanmars, 10 Laotians, five Indians, three Cambodians, two Russians, two Nigerians and one Vietnamese.

Meanwhile, 232 others, including 166 Thais and 66 foreign nationals have been apprehended for allegedly breaking the law pertaining to foreign residents or committing crimes, according to the deputy commissioner.

That number included 138 persons who had allegedly provided shelter to foreigners without notifying the authorities within 24 hours and 38 others who had allegedly resided at the places which were not the whereabouts earlier notified to the authorities