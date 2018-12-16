Truck loaded with cows kills 3, injures 24 persons in Kebbi

lCabin detached from truck —Eyewitness

Three persons lost their lives, while 24 others were hospitalised in an accident involving a truck loaded with cows along Kalgo-Jega Road in Kebbi State.

The truck was heading to Lagos from Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State capital, when the accident occurred on Saturday afternoon.

An eyewitness, Malam Saidu Ibrahim, said the accident was as a result of tyre burst. He said the truck, which was also loaded with other goods and passengers, somersaulted when one of the tyres burst.

According to him, “the driver suddenly lost control of the trailer while he was trying to stop it when the tyres burst. The driver’s cabin got separated from the other parts.”

The Public Relations Officer of Federal Roads Safety Corps in the state, Abdullahi Muhammad, confirmed the accident, saying the injured were rushed to the Medical Centre, Kalgo.

“Three persons died on the spot while 24 others were rushed to the hospital; we have also recorded the death of seven cows.

“It happened when the driver of trailer lost control of the vehicle following tyre burst,” he said.