Travel agent charged with alleged N1.5m visa fraud

A 36-year-old travel agent, Simon Onwusaka, was on Monday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly swindling a businessman of N1.5 million.

Onwusaka, who resides in Ajegunle area of Lagos, is being tried on a three-count charge of conspiracy, intent to defraud and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the accused committed the offences sometime in March at No. 15, Unity Crescent in Ajegunle area of Lagos.

Olaluwoye said that the complainant, Mr Paul Onyeanuforo, made an electronic transfer from his Fidelity Bank account with No. 6052101480 to the accused to process his travel logistics.

Olaluwoye said that the accused fraudulently obtained the N1.5 million on the pretence of obtaining an Australia visa, flight ticket and hotel reservations for the complainant, but issued to him fake visa and ticket.

“It was at the airport that the complainant discovered the ticket and visa were fake.

“He could no longer locate the accused, it was when he reported the case to the police that an investigation was conducted and Onwusaka was arrested in Gombe State,” she said.

The offences contravened Sections 411, 314 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

Chief Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghere admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

She said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the accused residing within the court’s jurisdiction.

Oghere, further, directed that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Oghere adjourned the case until Jan. 23 for trial. (NAN)