Transmission tracking: FG commissions $9.08m radio frequency monitoring, control centre

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal Government has commissioned a Mobile Radio Frequency Monitory Equipment in Abuja.

The centre comprises National Spectrum Management System, Denial of Service, DoS Equipment and a National Control Centre.

Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, who commissioned the centre, described it as historic and necessary, considering that the Ministry is the Secretariat of the National Frequency Management Council, NFMC.

Shittu expressed joy on the successful delivery of the equipment and explained that it is a pioneer project and first of its kind after several attempts and efforts to get funding for the project proved abortive.

He said: “With these facilities in place, the ministry now has the capacity to detect, identify and locate the sources of transmissions and is now able to determine if a frequency user is duly licensed or not.

”In addition, the use of the state-of-the-art equipment would enable the ministry to ensure that duly licensed users of radio frequency spectrum operate in compliance with technical specifications.”

According to him, the ministry had in March 2017 secured the Federal Executive Council’s approval to award a contract for the project to Messrs TCI International Inc., USA at the cost of $9, 085, 043. 93 for the supply, installation and commissioning of the sophisticated monitoring devices.

The device includes five Mobile Radio Monitoring Equipment, a National Spectrum Management System, two Denial of Service, DoS equipment and the establishment of a National Control Centre.