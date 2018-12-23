Tradermoni: Delta Assembly candidate, Isioma Ndah lauds Osinbajo, Kachikwu for Asaba debut

All Progressive Congress (APC) Candidate for Oshimili South membership of the Delta State House of Assembly, Isioma Ndah, has applauded the federal government for the successful flagoff of TraderMoni in Asaba.



Ndah also known as ‘Ada Ahaba’ described the initiative as economic boosting and poverty alleviating.

She said programmes such as TraderMoni should be encouraged and given adequate support by leaders and stakeholders of society.

She commended the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo for his patience and humility displayed during the flag off ceremony in Ogbeogono market of Asaba.

Ndah advised the recipients to follow the guidelines of the programme as it would increase their business fortunes.

Recall that the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo accompanied by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu were, this weekend in Asaba to flagoff the TraderMoni initiative if the Federal Government.

The TraderMoni programme was instituted by the President Muhammad Buhari led government to encourage small, medium and micro scale businesses across Nigeria.