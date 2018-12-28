Trabzonspor want Kabore to replace Onazi

Trabzonspor are desperate to sign a replacement for injured Nigeria international Eddy Onazi in the winter transfer market, according to reports.

It is all but confirmed that the central midfielder will not kick a ball again this season after undergoing surgery following the injury he suffered against Rizespor three days ago.

According to Karadeniz Gazetesi, Trabzonspor will reignite their interest in Burkina Faso international Charles Kabore, who is currently on the books of Krasnador in Russia.

Eagles best disciplined team I ever managed — Rohr

With more than 90 international caps to his name, Kabore is one of Africa’s most experienced players and also holds a French passport, having earlier played in France for seven years.

The 30-year-old was the captain of the Burkina Faso side that lost 1-0 to the Super Eagles in the final of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, battling Onazi in midfield.

The huddle to overcome in order to bring the Burkinabe to Trabzonspor is that Super Lig rivals Besiktas are also interested in his signature.