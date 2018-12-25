Tinubu at Xmas, urges Nigerians to rise above differences

lAs Ambode preaches love, kindness

LAGOS—NATIONAL Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said though there are things upon which Nigerians can disagree and differ, but they must rise over these differences and treat one another with kindness and decency.

He said this in a Christmas message to Nigerians he personally signed and released in Lagos.

The former Lagos governor said: “There will always be things upon which we will disagree and differ. Such is the way of life. But we must always transcend these inevitable differences to treat one another with fundamental kindness and decency. This is the real spirit of Christmas and this must be the spirit of the Nigeria we seek to build.

“As we gather in our homes to celebrate the day, let us take a moment to reflect on the true meaning of the season. Jesus Christ came into the world not that we may use his birthday as an excuse for festivities. He came into this world to teach us how to show us the best aspects of our common humanity and to point the way to spiritual salvation.

“He is known as the prince of peace but he came into the world not cloaked in temporal power or visible wealth. He came dressed in humility and in compassion for those whom society has tossed aside. Let us remember these things as we eat and drink on this day. Let us, on this day; resolve to help our fellow man a bit more than we have in the past.

“It is easy to be good to family and friends. However, we must do better than this. We must strive to be kind and generous even when hard to do so. We must exercise tolerance regarding those who even oppose us and must douse hatred and conflict where we find it.

“As a Muslim, I understand that Jesus knew the road to our better existence and that his life was dedicated so that we may walk this path as well. Whether or not one is a practicing Christian or not, Jesus holds something value for us.”

Ambode preaches peace

Similarly, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, yesterday, urged Nigerians to seize the symbolic occasion of Christmas to extend acts of love and kindness to mankind, especially the less privileged in the society.

Ambode, in his Christmas message, said the qualities of Jesus Christ, which included love, care, selflessness and compassion for persons, especially the weak, vulnerable and less-privileged were the real essence of the season.