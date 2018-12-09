Timi Frank says freezing of Obi’s accounts wicked, desperate

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has condemned the freezing of the bank accounts of the presidential running-mate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, describing it as an act of wickedness, senselessness and desperation by the current administration.



Frank said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is making a big mistake by thinking that it would defeat the PDP by depriving the opposition figures access to their personal resources.

Reacting to the reported freezing of ex-Governor Obi’s account, Frank, in a statement, on Sunday in Abuja, said it was too late for President Buhari’s administration to stop the acceptability of the PDP’s incoming government through subterfuge and devious tactics.

According to Frank, if the PDP and former President Goodluck Jonathan, who performed well could lose election in 2015 despite access to huge resources, nothing will stop Buhari’s and APC’s total defeat in 2019.

He said: “In the history of Nigeria, and in the history of democracy in Nigeria, we have never seen a government this wicked to its citizens and to the opposittion like this present government.

“Let me remind Buhari not to forget that he was poor before he became President in 2015, if today he has corruptly enriched himself – thinking that he will use the proceeds to buy votes during the election while trying to impoverish the opposition – Nigerians will prove him otherwise.

“He has forgotten that his election was sponsored by Nigerians who believed in his course, otherwsise he would not have become President.

“No amount of blackmail and witch-hunt against businessmen and opposition politicians in the country will give him victory come 2019. No true Nigerian will behave the way he treats Nigerians and opposition.”

While accusing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of bias, Frank queried why the anti-graft agency has not frozen the accounts of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo -who is allegedly involved in NEMA’s financial scandal – and that of the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole – for allegedly receiving bribes during the party’s primaries.

“Buhari’s actions are beginning to make us doubt if indeed he is the Muhammadu Buhari we know or the Jubril from Sudan as alleged by so many people. It will only take a foreigner to treat citizens and the opposition the way Buhari is treating Nigerians at the moment.

“I want to remind Buhari that he was once in the opposition and he was never treated the way he is treating Atiku Abubakar and the opposition today. In any case, whether it is Buhari or the alleged Jubril that is at the helm of the affairs in Nigeria, come February 16, 2019, Nigerians will take their country back by voting out Buhari or Jubril or both,” Frank stated.