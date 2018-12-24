Throwing shot put excites me; Ogbukwo, 2018 NSF gold medalist

Eucharia Ogbukwo, a 2018 National Sports Festival (NSF) shot put gold medalist, says the game excites her because of her passion for it.

Ogbukwo said this on Monday in an interview in Lagos.

According to her, I love throwing the iron because I have always considered myself strong for the sport.

“I choose shot put because I love it with passion and it excites me. I have always known that I am a very strong lady from childhood. I just love to throw the iron.

“Though, a lot of people have told me to consider Discus and Hammer but I don’t really have passion for it,” she said.

Ogbukwo who threw a distance of 15.42m at the NSF said her target for the 2019 season was to make the standard for the All African Games and also win a medal if selected.

“My aspiration in 2019 is to make the All African Games standard and not only making the standard but to also be a medalist.

“ I am very sure that if I train very hard with good facilities, I will win a medal,” she said.

The Mathematics graduate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) said that she wished that shot putters would be given more recognition.

“My dream is for the Federation to remember us and believe in us. We blacks are so strong and if you watch the USA shot put throwers, it is dominated by blacks.

“If only more efforts are put in place to help us we would be more motivated to train harder,” she said.

The athlete who also won it in 2012 said Valerie Adams of New Zealand was her role model.

“My role model is Valerie Adams of New Zealand, she inspires me a lot. Even after she had given birth, she bounced back stronger and continued her dominance,” she said.

The athlete who placed fifth at the 2018 Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) championships in Asaba said that her major obstacle was finance.

She also said that her journey into shot put had not been easy, adding that throwers needed sponsorship.

“My journey has not really been easy; we need help and sponsors in throws.

“As throwers, we train more than five to six hours in a day because we have different training sessions and programmes unlike the runners.

“But my biggest challenge in sports is finance, no money to train properly’’,she said.

Ogbukwo who begun her sports career in 2009 said she couldn’t have achieved her feat without her coaches, Lumen Christi Family, who are always supporting her.

“I felt so great and amazed at my winning in Abuja. I dedicate the medal to my family and coaches for pushing me so hard.

“And above all I dedicate my medal to God Almighty and to Lumen Christi Family where I draw my strength from. Without God I wouldn’t have done it,” she said. (NAN)