Three die, four injured in Lagos accident

By Esther Onyegbula

Many wailed as bodies of passengers trapped under a truck were being retrieved, yesterday, afternoon at Agunlejika Bus Stop along Oshodi-Apapa expressway by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and Police officers.

At the end of the exercise that caused long traffic inward Cele Bus-Stop; two dead bodies were recovered while five others seriously injured were rushed to the General Hospital, Isolo.

An eyewitness, John Ifeanyi, at the scene revealed that the driver of the commercial Danfo bus coming from Mile 2 towards Oshodi was trying to avoid a Jeep driving and in the process veered into the centre of the road where a truck rammed into it.

But another eyewitness said that the white commercial Danfo bus was driving against traffic inward Mile Two when it collided with the truck.

While officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other responders that arrived the scene were evacuating the dead bodies at about 5; 15pm, news came in that one of those rushed to the hospital had died.

A man with his family members also came around to seek the permission of the LASEMA officials to search the bus as he said his wife’s, one of those rushed to the hospital, has her particulars in the bus.

With the permission granted, after searching the bus for some minutes, he came out with the wife’s diary containing her Automated Teller Card, ATM. Though he refused to say anything, but was heard thanking God for saving his wife’s life.