The greatest problem in Imo is unemployment  – Catholic Bishop 

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Diocese, Most Reverend Anthony Obinna has said that the greatest problem in Imo state is lack of employment opportunities for the teeming youths as well as the inability of the political leaders to establish industries in the state.

He said this in Owerri, while delivering his Christmas message. He said the trend had deepened the level of sufferings of the people.

He further said: “Nigeria and Imo state continue to be lands of terrible anxiety, misery and groaning as old Israel was under oppressive and tyrannical leadership.

“In one of the major challenges we have across Nigeria and in Imo state, is job creation for the young people. I want you to know that, the youths are energetic and if you don’t put their energy into something meaningful then that is why we have armed robbery, kidnapping.

“We appreciate the governor, when he talks about job, job, and I don’t know how many industries have been established.

“As the present government is whining down there should be positive expectation of a better government.

“We have observed that, there is a political disintegration in Imo state, arising from the political activities in the various parties. People seemed not to know where they are going. We pray that God will help us.

“Come to the church you see a lot of people who need help what it shows that our government has so many things to do.”