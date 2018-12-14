The Elevation Church gives scholarships to inmates

The Prisons Ministry of The Elevation Church (TEC) has embarked on a special Christmas development project for prisons in Lagos State that includes providing a borehole and perimeter lighting for the Kirikiri medium-security prison.

In the recent times, the Prisons Ministry of TEC has organized medical interventions, provided scholarships for inmates writing WAEC exams, donated sanitary supplies, mattresses and other relief items; and facilitated proceedings and acquittals for some inmates in Lagos State. The Ministry will also be donating basic supplies to hundreds of inmates as part of TEC’s initiatives for the Christmas season.



Other initiatives of TEC this Christmas season include providing food packages and medical care for several people in the Lekki area in Lagos. According to the lead pastor of TEC, Godman Akinlabi, in the midst of all the pomp and glamour of Christmas, the less privileged are oftentimes neglected with little or nothing to celebrate with.

“In our tradition of sharing the love of God, The Elevation Church has put together various initiatives this Christmas for the less privileged and those in their communities,” Akinlabi announced.

One of the initiatives the fast-emerging church has planned for this Christmas season is called “Christmas Jollof”, a nod to the popular jollof rice, a staple in Nigerian homes during festive times. Christmas Jollof is focused on providing families with food supplies to last them through the festive season. Bags of care packages filled with rice, beans, oil, salt, milk, sugar, tomato puree and other foodstuffs will be handed to indigent families in the neighborhood.

The church aims to support at least 1000 families this December. This year’s deployment is scheduled to hold on Sunday, December 16, 2018 at its headquarters, Pistis Conference Centre, 1 Resurrection Drive, Jakande, Lekki, Lagos.

Another initiative, “The Soup Kitchen and Medical Outreach” is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 which is Boxing Day. This is a double outreach covering medical and feeding interventions for indigent residents of the Oniru beach communities as well as the homeless.

The first 2 hours of the event will be used to offer medical aid and advice while meals will be served to the people afterwards. Also, various charitable donations of the church members which include clothes, household items, toys for children and foodstuff will be shared.

The Soup Kitchen will hold behind the Lifepointe Church (which is an expression of The Elevation Church) located at 3 Remi Olowude Way by the Lekki 2nd roundabout, Lagos. This will be the 8th soup kitchen in the church’s history.

TEC will hold a special carol service at the headquarters in Lekki on December 19; the mainland center at the Pistis Hub, 1A Ikorodu Road, Behind Mobil Filling Station, Maryland, Ikeja on December 20; and the LifePointe Church on December 23. The Creative Arts department of TEC will also have a special Christmas production on Sunday 23rd December 2018 at the island and mainland centres.

To wrap up the year, the Crossover Service will hold from 7pm to 10pm on Monday, December 31, 2018. The service will hold at the island, mainland and Greater Lekki centres of the church and will also be live-streamed via the ElevationNG YouTube channel.

Finally, as the New Year approaches, The Elevation Church is set to launch a new expression to cater to the outer areas of Lekki leading up to Epe. This will cater to those living in the Ajah-Sangotedo-Ibeju Lekki environs. The new expression will hold its first service on Sunday 13th January 2019 at T&T Events Centre, KM 44 Lekki-Epe Expressway, opposite Crown Estate, Lagos.