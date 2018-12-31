The Church can’t afford silence anymore – Salis

By Agbonkhese Oboh

HIGH Chief Owolabi Salis, the Lagos State Alliance for Democracy, AD, governorship candidate, has said the Church and Christians cannot afford to be silent in the face of what he described as “governance that does not care for the people.”

Speaking at a meeting with the leadership of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Epe Division, Salis said: “The Church has been silent for too long. It is time to speak up. Jesus Christ is an advocate of the poor, fatherless and the widow. So there’s the need for the Church to ask from THE government what is due the people.

“It must identify with those that can empower the less-privileged and provide them with affordable basic necessities such as housing, water and medical care.”

On his part, Rev Victor Aghraghra, Chairman of PFN, Epe Division, said the Church owes Nigeria prayers, adding “we welcome High Chief Owolabi Salis, prayed for him and counselled him. All we want is a better Nigeria. We also want free, fair and peaceful elections.”

As part of his tour, Salis, who is also the Star Alliance candidate, met with the leadership and worshippers at Lagos Central Mosque Annex, Agodo-Egbe, where he told the Muslim faithful that “welfare failure, and not religion, is Nigeria’s problem.”

His words: “Lack of the basic necessities of life has made many become evil tools in the hands of unscrupulous leaders. If the people are empowered, these seeming ethno-religious crises will die naturally.”

Earlier, the Chief Imam, Al-Imam Affininh Ayinde, preached the importance of supporting the less-privileged, noting that Salis had always been pro-masses, and so deserves prayers and support.