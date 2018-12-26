The birth of Jesus Christ brought another crisis… – Cleric

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi – Diocese on the Niger Anglican Communion and it counterpart Catholic Diocese of Nnewi yesterday called on Christians all of the world to embrace peace, as it is the greatest thing Christmas, which is the birth of Christ cab bring.

Speaking through their Bishops, Rt Rev. Owen Nwokolo and Most Rev. Hilary Odili Okeke, respectively, they urged churches to preach peace, honesty and doing the right things at every given time and seeking the kingdom of God and his righteousness.

Bishop Nwokolo in his Christmas message while addressing newsmen in Onitsha called on Christians all over the country to work as one and shun scapegoatism.

“We should also use this Christmas to make peace as individuals as communities, in various communities we are aware that they are fighting themselves over lands, over who will become traditional rulers and President General of the communities, but they should take steps to make peace because Christmas brings peace, God love peace and those celebrating him should be peaceful in all they do.

We also call on people to stop removing ancient boundaries because it is the cause of land disputes between individuals and communities, God created ancient boundaries to ensure demarcations between the river and the lands, but people deliberately remove ancients marks that show boundaries and it is causing a lot of quarrels in our society.

“Those who fight over land is because ancient boundaries created by God have been remove, we in the world should not change established landmarks, because when God created the world, he ensured there are boundaries, whatever we are doing, we should also make sure we focus on God, seek his kingdom and righteousness.”

Catholic Bishop of Nnewi while delivering his own Christmas message in Nnewi, titled “Christmas, Celebration of joy” said the birth of Jesus Christ brought another crisis that also brought about victory and joy.

“The birth of Jesus Christ unsettled King Herod, who tried in vain to kill him, in pretence that he was going to pay homage to him, and the soldiers who he sent to go and kill him after the disappointment by his wise men who would have given him information of how to kill Jesus Christ at birth.

He also said that “the experience in our society these days need all believers to rejoice in spite of many challenges in the society, the killings, kidnappings, bribery and corruption, poverty, difficulties and troubles facing the people should normally keep people sad, but our experience about the birth of Christ and His life in this world should make believers in Christ embrace the gift of God, joy to the world.

“The church is not there to fight anybody, even the greatest criminal, rather the church preaches peace and will continue to preach peace, people should embrace peace honesty and do the right things always.”

Mbamili Dioceses Anglican Bishop Henry Okeke ask Christians to pursue peace and love as they celebrate Christmas.

The Bishop of Mbamili Diocese Rt Rev. Henry Okechukwu Okeke yesterday called on Christians all over the world to pursue peace has described Christmas as a significant period, charging Christians and non Christians to pursue peace, show love to one another during Christmas celebration.

Addressing newsmen while delivering his Christmas message, at the Cathedral Church of St Michael, Umuikwu Anam, Bishop Okeke said Christmas is a significant because it is when Jesus Christ was born and should’ve a sacred time to pursue peace and love for one another, Nigerians should come together to work for peace and development of the country for the good of every one.”

Methodist Diocese of Onitsha called on Christians all over the country to embrace the scripture and go home for Christma season should be both for Christians and non Christians a time of peace, love, sharing a time of total living in unity, it should not be a time of violence, it shall not be a time hate, it should be a time of love, it should be a time of showing kindness to the less privilege.

Speaking through its Bishop, Rt Rev. Livinus Onuagha, the Methodist Church Nigeria, said “we should not limit our hands in sharing what God has given to us we should look at the lonely in our villages and communities out there and make them smile like so many, it is not a time of running helter skeletal in the towns to villages, it is good that you go, but this time around I want to implore you to make sure you do not abuse Christmas, many people have lost their destiny during Christmas, this goes totally against God, people indulging in various sins, commit as much as armed robbery and fornication.”

“For Nigeria as a nation, we are preparing for election come 2019 this Christmas should be a very wonderful time for us to prepare, prepare ourselves spiritually, prepare ourselves physically and emotionally, prepare ourselves psychologically and prepare ourselves all round so that by 2019, all of us will go out and cast our votes for the people we think should be in the helm of affairs of this nation.”