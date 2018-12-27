Thank you for throwing out unpatriotic elements, Madumere tells Oshiomhole

OWERRI—IMO State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, has commended the national chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for “his commitment towards the strategic repositioning of the party and systematically flushing out all the unpatriotic elements, whose interests are in sharp contrast with that of the party”.

The commendation was part of the congratulatory message Madumere sent to Oshiomhole, for inaugurating the Chief Marcellinus Nlemigbo-led Caretaker Committee of Imo APC.

While describing the committee as “peopled by those with the requisite capacity to steer the affairs of Imo APC to victory in the 2019 general election,” Madumere reasoned that there was no way patriotic party faithful would have allowed Governor Rochas Okorocha to personalise Imo APC.

“On behalf of the members of Imo State, APC, I heartily felicitate with our indefatigable national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for his commitment towards exorcising the party of unpatriotic elements”, Madumere said.

Madumere equally commended the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari for his passionate zeal to improve the living standard of Nigerians and Imolites in particular.

“President Buhari has embarked on many transforming policy thrusts and implementation in the area of infrastructure, agriculture and aviation. I am prepared to lead the crusade to tell Imo people, the efforts of President Buhari in improving the welfare of the State and the South East at large”, Madumere said.

…assures Imolites of better days ahead

Madumere also assured the citizenry of better days ahead. He gave the assurance during a special service at the Anglican Chapel of Praise, Lake Malinda, Achi Mbieri, Mbaitoli local council area of Imo State, to commemorate Christmas.

“I urge Imo people to leverage on the hope rekindled by the birth of Jesus Christ and believe that the coming days shall be better than the present. The current hardship in the state obviously has an expiry date,” Madumere said.

He also charged Christians to “work with faith, and never to yield to mere discouraging words of hopelessness.”