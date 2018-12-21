Tension in Osun as two princes lay claim to kingdom’s throne

By Dayo Johnson

OSOGBO—THERE was palpable tension last week in Edunabon, Ife North-West Local Council Development Area of Osun State as two princes lay claim to the throne of Salu of Edunabon.

The tension, however, degenerated during the week as irate youths set the palace ablaze.

Information gathered by our correspondent indicates that the two princes, from the same royal family, entered seclusion, a ritual process before enthronement at the same time.

The two princes jostling to ascend the throne of the Salu are; Prince Kehinde Oladepo and Prince Nasiru Adebayo.

It was gathered that Prince Nasiru Adebayo came into Edunabon on Friday with fanfare, went directly to Adeyemi and Bolu compounds according to their tradition, then later proceeded to seclusion, a direct challenge to Prince Kehinde Oladepo who earlier had been in seclusion.

It was further learned that Prince Adebayo acted on the directives of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, who gave him a’consenting authority’ after the decision of the town’s lawmakers for Prince Kehinde Oladepo to proceed into seclusion was faulted, saying they are not following due process.

According to a source, the Ooni of Ife faulted the selection process in a letter dated back to November 22 on the ground that the kingmakers failed to carry him along in the selection of Prince Kehinde Oladepo in accordance with Customary Law.

Vanguard learned that Prince Kehinde Oladepo had spent up to a week in seclusion already before Prince Nasiru Adebayo was given consenting authority to proceed on seclusion last Friday.

It would be recalled, however, that the kingmakers had earlier announced the emergence of Prince Kehinde Oladepo as the new Salu of Edunabon.

Oladepo, who hails from Amoloye Compound from Isiboni ruling house then emerged as the second beaded-crown of Edunabon after the two warrant chiefs assigned by state government unanimously voted for him, defeating six other contestants to the stool.

Among the contestants to the stool were Prince Oluwafemi Akinropo, Olawale Adeboye Isaac, Odunlade Samson, Adeyeye Samuel Oluwaseye, Adebayo Nasiru and Onifade Raphael.

His emergence was announced after rigorous meetings, which included the warrant chiefs and executives of Ife North-West Local Council Development Area.

According to one of the warrant chiefs, Seye Oyelade from Ile Akunran in Edunabon, the process that led to the emergence of Oba-elect was transparent, fair, and thereby urged the people of the community to join hands with the new monarch.

Also, chairman, Ife North- West LCDA, Edunabon, Hon. Ademola Olabisi Olabamigbe said the process witnessed a lot of challenges but ended peacefully.

He also charged the new monarch to do everything within his power to transform Edunabon during his reign.

It would be recalled that the immediate past Salu, Oba Elijah Omoloye Oyelade, Agunbiade I, joined his ancestors on August 4, 2017.

Residents of the sleepy community are watching as the drama continue to play out just as they are asking whether Oyetola would upturn the approval of his predecessor or not.