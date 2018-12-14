Tension in Imo over murder of Ex-DCP, wife in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerrri

Tension yesterday enveloped Umuokeh community in Obowo local government area of Imo state, following a report of an Ex-Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Innocent Brown and wife killed by suspected assassins early hours of Friday.

As at the time of filing this report, the story making the rounds was that the shouting of the deceased forced the villagers to rush to the scene for a rescue mission.

According to a source who spoke to told Saturday Vanguard yesterday in Owerri, “By the time we arrived the scene, we saw the lifeless bodies of the man and his wife lying on the floor with blood all over the room. “Those who killed these couple when they heard that we were hitting the doors, trying to gain entry into the compound, they jumped out over the fence. Later we gained entrance and behold all of us started crying.

“We don’t know what this man and wife have done to deserve this kind of treatment. You need to see how they stabbed the wife to dead and cut the man around his stomach and ribs.”

A traditional tittle holder who did not want his name mentioned in the print, said: “The leaders of this community will meet by Saturday, and decide on what to do. We will not take this. We will pursue this case to a logical end and make sure that justice is done.”