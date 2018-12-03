Telecom’s 4th edition of Season of Surprises launched 

Numerous residents in Ikoyi were treated to gifts, surprises and a great time on Sunday, December 2nd, 2018 as MTN Nigeria flagged off the fourth edition of its Season of Surprises. The event, which was held at the Giwa Barracks in Ikoyi, Lagos had top officials of the information and communications technology company as well as distinguished servicemen in attendance.

The unveiling was done by the Chairman of the Board of MTN Nigeria, Dr Pascal Dozie as well as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ferdi Moolman. In his remarks, Dr. Dozie explained that the Season of Surprises transcended the company and was an avenue to remind Nigerians that the celebratory atmosphere of Christmas should be harnessed to extend the spirit of giving and joy to our fellow Nigerians.

He said this was the company’s way of appreciating the millions of Nigerians who continue to use the company’s services and restated MTN Nigeria’s commitment to delivering the best services in order to ensure that everyone can stay connected to their loved ones and kickstart the act of extending a helping hand to the next person.

The launch was packed as food items and provisions were shared to the residents and a grand raffle draw was held that saw residents go home with generators, mobile devices and other grand prizes.

The Season of Surprises, which saw 250,000 Nigerians receive gifts, surprise payments for services and other incentives in 2017 alone, continues across the country. Hundreds of MTN staff have volunteered for this endeavour with the sole aim of transforming the lives of Nigerians with well-orchestrated activities.

The initiative is expected to last for two weeks.