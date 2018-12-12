Teenager allegedly steals N1.3m from blind neighbour

A chief magistrate’s court in Yaba, Lagos, yesterday, remanded a teenager who allegedly stole an ATM card belonging to his blind neighbour and withdrew N1.3 million from his account.

Kogi lawmaker loses seat for defecting to PDP

Chief Magistrate K.B. Ayeye, ordered that 17-year-old Tobi Aruna should be kept at the Borstal Juvenile Training Institute in Adigbe, Abeokuta, pending the trial of the case.

She adjourned the case until January 28.

The police had charged Aruna with conspiracy and stealing but he pleaded not guilty to the offences.

According to the prosecutor, ASP Thomas Nurudeen, the teenager committed the offences on August 3 at 10a.m. on Ajoke Street, Maryland, Lagos.

Nurudeen said that Aruna made the withdrawals between August 3 and September 10.

He submitted that the withdrawals were made from a GTB account number 0150733703 belonging to blind Mr Abosede Olujimi.

“My Lord, the accused stole the ATM card from the complainant’s room, and made two withdrawals in two months.

“It was when Olujimi went to an ATM with his nurse to make a withdrawal that he discovered that he had insufficient balance and quickly ran to the bank.

“Upon investigation, the CCTV footage of the ATM revealed that it was the accused who committed the offences; we have the footage here in court,” he said.

It was gathered that the offences contravene Sections 409 and 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.