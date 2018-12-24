Tambuwal presents N169.65bn budget to Sokoto Assembly

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, yesterday, presented 2019 budget estimates of N169.652 billion to the state’s House of Assembly for consideration.

Tambuwal said N99.184 billion was for capital projects, while N70.468 billion was for recurrent expenditure.

He said the 2019 budget, tagged Budget of Consolidation for Sustainable Growth and Development, would focus on completion of projects started in 2018 and execution of new ones.

Tambuwal stated that 2019 would be the fourth year of his administration, stressing the need to consolidate on all the administration’s achievements.

According to the governor, “this is to set such achievements into motion so as to improve the living standard of our people.

“For the fourth year running, the education sector got the highest allocation of over N47.4 billion, representing 27.9 percent of the total estimates,”

He explained that the policy thrust of the budget was to ensure sustainable economic development through substantial investment in critical sectors.

He said the sectors included education, agriculture, healthcare delivery, exploration of mineral resources, investment in renewable energy and infrastructure.

Allocations to other sectors in the budget proposal showed that the health sector got N21.9 billion and general administration had N21.1 billion.