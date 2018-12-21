SYNLAB bags 2018 HEWAN’s ‘Laboratory award

SYNLAB Nigeria, one of the leading medical diagnostics service providers, has bagged “Best Laboratory of the Year.” The award initiated by the Health Writers Association of Nigeria, HEWAN, in collaboration with Max Impact Communications was conferred on SYNLAB following its outstanding service delivery, improved operational efficiency, innovation and investment in state-of-the-art diagnostics technology.

Receiving the award on behalf of the staff and management of SYNLAB Nigeria, Consultant Pathologist, SYNLAB Nigeria. Dr. Soji Adetona said: “Since 2004, we have remained faithful in ensuring delivery of standard and quality laboratory diagnostics services to the people of Nigeria and beyond. This award is a testament to the value we bring to the industry. We remain committed to best practice and the highest ethical standards.”

The organisers of HEWAN said, “SYNLAB’S contribution to the medical diagnostics landscape cannot be glossed over. We used a set of rigorous criteria to arrive at the decision to confer SYNLAB this prestigious award. They have clearly redefined the practice of medical diagnostics in Nigeria.”

The 2018 HEWAN awards and symposium had the theme, “Rewarding and Promoting Excellence in Our Healthcare Delivery System.” It drew attention to the challenges in Nigeria’s healthcare delivery system and experts at the event proffered solutions to the challenges. It also served as an opportunity to reward companies and individuals who have distinguished themselves through quality service delivery.