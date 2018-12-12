S’West APC reconciliation: Akintola faults party’s reward system

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—PEACE may still not return to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oyo State, as the aggrieved members, yesterday, flayed the party’s faulty reward system.

At the enlarged South West Peace and Reconciliation meeting of the party for Osun and Oyo States, held at the Government House of Oyo State, a governorship aspirant, Chief Niyi Akintola, SAN, lamented that there was so much to say about the last APC primary election in the state, adding that he was still doing a compendium of some of the things that transpired during and after the primaries.

Akintola said: “There is so much for me to say. I am doing a compendium of some of the things that transpired in the state which I will release at the appropriate time.

“The party has not offended me but my grouse is against an individual but I’m keeping all my comment to myself. Elders of the party and in town have spoken with me and I have taken the advice to heart. When the time comes, I will open up.”

“I was allowed to present my position. The major issue is that the reward system of the party is very faulty. Rewarding people, who have not contributed anything to the party and bringing people from the Diaspora, to become commissioners whereas people, who saw to the emergence of the governor, would be sidelined. You can’t talk about peace without justice. Justice is the foundation of peace.”

The APC reconciliation meeting also met with the former deputy governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, with a view to finding a lasting solution to crisis within the party.

Addressing newsmen after the five-hour reconciliation meeting, Chairman of the committee and Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State said: “We came with cleanest of intention and with very open mind to listen, obtain recommendations and proffer solutions.”

In his remarks, Governor Ambode said: “What is important is that we must bond together, and also carry that crusade of making our party to win the 2019 elections together. The 2019 elections will not mark the end of our great party. So, obviously there will be other things that can come out more fruitful than the competition that you have actually envisaged that you are going to be the winners.”

“It is in that same spirit that I will just like you to imbibe what it is that you can emulate from my own way of responding to the situation at hand. When there is life, there is hope. There will be greater opportunities ahead.”