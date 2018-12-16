Suspected kidnappers kill man, driver on mission to deliver ransom

Yenagoa – Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Sunday shot and killed two persons believed to be on their way to deliver ransom money.

The incident happened at about 1 a.m. on the Onuebum-Otuogori road in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

Spokesperson of Bayelsa Police command, DSP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident.



While details of what went awry is still being investigated by the Police, the deceased were Mr Lagos Godgift and Mr Christopher Etima.

The Police would not also confirm whether they were involved in the rescue exercise, while the identity of the kidnapped victim remainrd undisclosed.

Butswat, however, said full report of the incident would be made public after investigation.

His said: “On 16/12/2018, at about 0100 hours, one Lagos Godgift (m) and his driver Christopher Etima (m) went to pay ransom to kidnappers at Onuebum.

“They were murdered by the suspected kidnappers at Onuebum.

“The scene was visited and the two corpses deposited at FMC Morgue, Yenagoa.

“The Black Toyota Jeep with Registration Number LAGOS EKY 382 CZ was removed to Kolo Divisional Headquarters.

“The command has launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.” (NAN)