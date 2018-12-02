Support for Atiku: Arewa political group visits Osawota

A pro- People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) group, Arewa Political Group paid a consultative visit on PDP Orogun national leader, Chief Andi Kayoma Osawota at his Orogun residence, Ughelli North Local Government Area.

In his address at the event, the National President of the Arewa Political Group, Alhaji Haruna Imam Umar Faruk, acknowledged the leadership of Chief Osawota in PDP in the area,explaining that the purpose of the group’ s visit was to seek the support of Chief Osawota (who is the grand patron of Combined Bishops and Ministers Forum, South South and South East geopolitical zones) on the political ambition of Alhaji Abubakar Atiku ,the presidential candidate of the PDP in 2019 general elections.

Alhaji Faruk who often referred to Alhaji Atiku as the changer of the change in his speech, then traced the cordial relationship between the North and the South South to the 1st Republic, noting that both geopolitical zones have always been on the same page politically.

He, however, quickly added that Alhaji Atiku believes in a united Nigeria. ” He is the hope in the salvation of the present situation which the APC has placed Nigeria .This is why we opted to support his presidential ambition in 2019. We have heard so many good things about you politically hence we are here to seek your support for the presidential ambition of Alhaji Atiku ”

He further disclosed that the group also comprised of other socio-political groups in the country.

On his part, the chairman of Combined Bishops and Ministers Forum, South South geopolitical zone, Bishop Johnson Ojakovo, who led a team of clergies from Ughelli to the occasion, in his speech explained that the clergies decided to support the political ambition of Alhaji Atiku in order to save Christians from senseless killings currently going on in the country today.

He, however, advised that the PDP presidential candidate in 2019 should take the group seriously as he assured that the clergies have millions of followers with PVCs who will vote for Alhaji Atiku in 2019.

In his response, Chief Osawota who is also the grand patron of South South and South East Political Elites thanked members of Arewa Political Group for the visit as he assured them of his total support, promising further that he will not do anything against the choice of Governor Okowa and the PDP.

He remarked that Alhaji Atiku is a manifestation of a united Nigeria, just as he also commended him for his support on restructuring of Nigeria.

While noting that there is no opposition in Delta State,the Warri -based legal luminary and political icon was full of praises for Governor Okowa for conducting a successful PDP National Convention that was devoid of rancour or crisis ” It is a sign of victory for our great party at the presidency in 2019″

The Ogba (strong man) of Orogun kingdom and Chairman, Governing Council, Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, however, charged clergies across the country to do what they know best by praying and fasting for the victory of Alhaji Abubakar Atiku in 2019.