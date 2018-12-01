Super Falcons displayed Nigerian spirit of resilience to win 9th African title – Okala

Enugu – Emma Okala, former Goalkeeper of Green Eagles, says the Super Falcons displayed Nigerian spirit of resilience to win their ninth African title in Ghana.

The Super Falcons won the ninth African title by beating South Africa’s Banyana Banyana 4-3 on penalty kicks at the 11th AWCON in Ghana on Saturday evening.

The penalty kicks came after a 0-0 draw following extra time of over 120 minutes play in the tension soaked match.

Reacting to the outcome of the game, Okala told NAN in Enugu that the Super Falcons `worked hard and fought hard for the victory’.

He said: “It is a thing of joy. They worked so hard for it.

“Even when the odds were against them, they displayed the Nigerian spirit of resilience to win their ninth title.’’

Okala said that the major lesson to be learnt from the 11th edition of AWCON was that every country had come of age in football whether male or female.

“There is no push over country in football again in Africa,’’ Okala, who was one time Goalkeeper Trainer for the Super Eagles, said. (NAN)