Strike in education sector: Ngige vows to ensure industrial peace

By Demola Akinyemi

The Minister of Labour and Employment , Senator Chris Ngige, has said that the Federal Government will continue to ensure industrial peace and harmony for the attainment of it’s development targets.

He also disclosed the plan of the present administration to advance workers right and welfare.

Ngige, who spoke during the opening ceremony of a public lecture and national dialogue held under the theme, ‘Constitutionalism, workplace relations and the future of work in Nigeria:Linking theory to practice’, organised by Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS) in conjunction with National Industrial Court of Nigeria, in Ilorin,said this was precisely the approach of his ministry to the ongoing national strike in the education sector.

Represented at the occasion by Barrister Ijeoma, the Minister noted that his ministry had put in place various interventions to enable Nigeria’s labour laws conform with the international best practices.

He said,”Let me add that progressive laws and social policies are at the heart of the monumental economic growth and development of those countries considered to be the dominant players in contemporary global politics and economics.

“You must have noticed that the federal government through the ministry of labour and employment has been encouraging dialogue and consensus building, as standard procedure in terms of its governance strategy.

“Furthermore, I wish to assure you all that the federal government appreciates the role of industrial peace and harmony for the attainment of its development targets,and is therefore committed to regular engagement with industrial relations actors and interests. This is precisely the approach of the ministry to the ongoing national strikes in the education sector.”

In his remarks the Director-General of MINILS, Alhaji Salisu Ishaq Alabi, urged participants to use the meeting to address the primacy of work place relations within a constitutional and democratic order.

Kwara State governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Parastatals Monitoring Matters, Mahmoud Babatunde Ajeigbe, said his administration will continue to respect institutionalism with a view to ensure good labour relations.