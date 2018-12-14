Strike: Accounts tell FG to pay attention to education

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—AS the strike embarked upon by academic staff in Nigeria Universities and polytechnics lingers, professional accountants have told the federal government to pay attention to education in its human capital development strides.

President of Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, ANAN, Alhaji Shehu Ladan stated this in his presentation at the dialogue on human capital development at the expanded National Economic Council, NEC, Friday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ladan who is the Chairman of Council, ANAN, in the event chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo stated that basic education to improve literacy and numeracy has an important implication as a basis for human capital.

According to him, “We need to pay attention to all spectrum of education in the country. Higher education however is a prerequisite because it produces highly competent experts that contribute to the development of organizations and the economy at large.

“To this end, gaps and flaws of the education system need to be urgently addressed.”

The ANAN boss further noted that the informal and adult literacy is often neglected in the country.

Besides, he said government should establish special agencies with the responsibility of improving the skills and capabilities of human capital in Nigeria.

He also said that there was the need for government to support individuals who that initiate any level of individualism through entrepreneurship, invention or whatsoever, advising that the government should create enabling environment for private entrepreneurship to thrive.

“The Infrastructure of a country goes a long way to define or influence the human capital development, eg, electricity, water, roads, communication networks,” he said.

He advised the federal government to improve the health sector for human capital development, stressing that only a healthy population can contribute meaningfully to the economy.