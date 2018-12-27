Street sweepers protest against hardship under LAWMA in Lagos

…urges Ambode, others to return them to status quo

By Ebun Sessou

Scores of Lagos State Com-munity Sanitation Workers also known as street sweepers under the Cleaner Lagos Initiative, CLI, recently staged another protest to the seat of power in Alausa, the second in three weeks, against non-payment of November/December salaries among other grievances.

The street sweepers who stormed the area last week said they had to repeat the action on Monday because the promises made to them two weeks ago especially over payment of salaries, had not been fulfilled by the government and that they were suffering as a result.

According to one of the protesters, Oluwatobi Adeyeye, last week when they protested to Alausa, they held a meeting with the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Environment, Mr. Biodun Bamgboye with the head of LAWMA and other government officials in attendance where they tabled their greviances.

His words: “The government team promised to get in touch with them on Friday but failed to do so, and every attempt by them to get in touch with the Permanent Secretary through calls and messages were not answered, even when they visited his office on Thursday two weeks ago to see him, they couldn’t after waiting for hours in his office because he was not around.

“On Sunday, we sent him a message telling him we were coming on Monday if they don’t see us and that is why we are here”.

Similarly, these crop of protesters, last week Monday, about 500 of them, took to the streets to protest against delayed salaries.

They also frowned at the proposal by the management of CLI to merge them with the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA.

It will be recalled that more than 100 sweepers in August, 2018 protested against unpaid salaries and discrepancies in their salaries, making it three times in less than four months that workers of CLI would protest over unfair treatment and injustice.

Their grouse was that the leadership of CLI failed to address their plight; rather, they are threatening to merge them with LAWMA who they alledged treated them badly when they were with the organisation.

The protesters who took a letter to the Ministry of the Environment over the unfair treatment by LAWMA management also carried placard with various inscriptions including: We don’t have tools to work; Our colleagues are dying; We don’t have health insurance; We are not pensionable, and So many other things that could be of benefit to us are absent. We are not illiterate; Some of us are graduates etc.

“We are paid salaries after 20 days of the following month. So if the month ends, we will start begging people for money. I took this job because of unemployment to keep body and soul together, but the suffering is much.” They urged Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and other stakeholders to intervene in reducing their suffering.

They insisted on the status quo which is working under the Cleaner Lagos Initaitive, CLI, rather than being forced to work with the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA.

One of the workers, Mrs Kehinde Egbetola, who spoke with journalists, said it was unfortunate to know the monthly stipend given to them as salaries was always delayed.

She expressed her dissatisfaction over being merged with LAWMA saying LAWMA is fond of enslaving workers. “We were employed by the state government under the Cleaner Lagos Initiative. We are appealing to the government to regularise our appointment,” she pleaded.

Another protester, Bose Osinowo lamented the incessant death of her colleagues who have been killed by over-speeding vehicles while working on the roadside without any help from the government, saying that their salaries are usually delayed.

Her colleague, Mrs Kudirat Agboola noted that one of their workers was killed last month by a hit-and-run driver.

“We want the government to take care of the six children the deceased left behind. We don’t want LAWMA,” Agboola said.

Another protester, Mr Ibrahim Kajola, who noted that the work load of the few employed staff was much, lamented that LAWMA neglected workers, who protested the death of two cleaners, who recently died while on duty.

Mrs Oluwatobiloba Olatunji alleged that LAWMA was planning to reduce their salaries from N18,500 to N12,000, adding that they were in the habit of deducting their salaries anytime they were absent from work even for genuine reasons.

“Moreso, they want us to come to work on Sundays and public holidays.”

The protesters unanimously demanded increase rather than reduction in salaries and revealed that LAWMA has concluded plans to reduce the number of workers employed under the scheme.

Speaking with journalists after addressing the protesters, the Permanent Secretary said the ministry has already commenced the payment of their November salary and that approval for the December salary has been received and the ministry was working on it.