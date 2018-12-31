Breaking News
Translate

Stop blame game, Nigerians need free, fair polls, Adamu tells Buhari

On 4:15 pmIn News, Politics by TonyComments

By David Odama

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has been told to focus on providing Nigerians with credible, free and fair elections rather than trending on blame games.
President Buhari attends Extra Ordinary Meeting of Lake Chad Basin in Abuja on 15th Dec 2018

2019: Making the votes count

He has also been challenged to reduce the spate of insecurity in the country.

A front line politician in Nasarawa state, Alhaji  Muhammad Lawal Adamu, who gave the admonition while addressing newsmen in Keffi described as ‘total failure’  the administration of president Buhari in so many indices since 2015.

Adamu who blamed the killing of the former CDS, Baden by suspected  gunmen along Gitata- Keffi road also said that, instead of   securing the nation, the present administration has  continued to pay lip service to the  security situation as well as politicising the killing of innocent Nigerians.

He further alleged that president Buhari, before becoming president, was intolerant of corrupt practices. He said that, in the event of his clinching the leadership of the country, the president has sadly “surrounded himself with people who have looted the nation’s treasury, yet blaming others for what he has a hand in.”

According to Adamu, “no person or persons is  responsible for the failure of this government ,but the president is the architect of his failed government.

“We had respect for Muhammad Buhari, but because he has left his earlier stance on transparency agenda to work with those perceived to be  corrupt, his government has lost its credibility and acceptance by Nigerians,” he said.

Lawal, who  Challenged the two major political parties, the APC and PDP to note that Nigerians are now well informed about  the way and manner the two parties have rendered Nigerians poor, also hinged his argument on the failed  promises made by the APC government that has led the country’s economy to drop with an attendance increase of  unemployment.

He, however, lauded the Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura for developing the stats’  infrastructure, which he said has added value and  boosted investment opportunities in all sectors  of the state’s economy.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.