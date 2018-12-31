Stop blame game, Nigerians need free, fair polls, Adamu tells Buhari

By David Odama

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has been told to focus on providing Nigerians with credible, free and fair elections rather than trending on blame games.

2019: Making the votes count

He has also been challenged to reduce the spate of insecurity in the country.

A front line politician in Nasarawa state, Alhaji Muhammad Lawal Adamu, who gave the admonition while addressing newsmen in Keffi described as ‘total failure’ the administration of president Buhari in so many indices since 2015.

Adamu who blamed the killing of the former CDS, Baden by suspected gunmen along Gitata- Keffi road also said that, instead of securing the nation, the present administration has continued to pay lip service to the security situation as well as politicising the killing of innocent Nigerians.

He further alleged that president Buhari, before becoming president, was intolerant of corrupt practices. He said that, in the event of his clinching the leadership of the country, the president has sadly “surrounded himself with people who have looted the nation’s treasury, yet blaming others for what he has a hand in.”

According to Adamu, “no person or persons is responsible for the failure of this government ,but the president is the architect of his failed government.

“We had respect for Muhammad Buhari, but because he has left his earlier stance on transparency agenda to work with those perceived to be corrupt, his government has lost its credibility and acceptance by Nigerians,” he said.

Lawal, who Challenged the two major political parties, the APC and PDP to note that Nigerians are now well informed about the way and manner the two parties have rendered Nigerians poor, also hinged his argument on the failed promises made by the APC government that has led the country’s economy to drop with an attendance increase of unemployment.

He, however, lauded the Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura for developing the stats’ infrastructure, which he said has added value and boosted investment opportunities in all sectors of the state’s economy.