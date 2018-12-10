StarTimes holds Christmas Party for less privileged kids

As part of its corporate social responsibility, StarTimes Nigeria last weekend held a Christmas party for the kids under the care of SOS Children’s Villages in Abuja.

The atmosphere was that of fun and excitement as more than 100 children between the ages of 2 and 14 had a Christmas treat, dance competition, Christmas carol and gift presentation from Santa Claus curtesy of StarTimes.

According to the company, the essence of the party was to give the kids a sense of inclusion during the Christmas period, adding that apart from the Christmas party, it also takes care of the health care needs of some of the kids while providing work experience via internships for the older ones among them.

Earlier this year, StarTimes signed a MoU with SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria to support youth empowerment in the country. The company later provided healthcare support for some of the children, further demonstrating its commitment to child care support in Nigeria.