StarTimes drums support for people living with HIV/AIDS

As part of activities to mark the 2018 World AIDS Day, pay-TV company, StarTimes, have called for more support to be given to Nigerians living with the virus across the country.

This was communicated by Justin Zhang, the CEO, StarTimes Nigeria during the sidelines of the 2018 World AIDS Day commemoration event held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja as he joined other stakeholders in the fight to increase awareness and fight against HIV/AIDS.

According to Zhang, “StarTimes is committed to the complete eradication of HIV and AIDS in Nigeria using its media footprint across the country and its’ ability to reach millions of Nigerians even in villages where aid workers are not able to access.”

He added that “the company would assist in the area of broadcasting informative content and engaging youths via entertaining mobile engagements that educate.”

Also speaking, Abdul Dangirma, the National Secretary, Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN), commended the Federal Government for its effort towards the treatment and prevention of the spread of the virus, while calling for more to be done in the area of user-fee charge to beneficiaries of anti-retroviral drugs.

In May 2017, UNAIDS and StarTimes signed a memorandum of cooperation in Beijing to reduce the impact of HIV across Africa by disseminating health education messages to the public to increase awareness of HIV and UNAIDS’ work and to reduce the stigma and discrimination of people living with HIV.