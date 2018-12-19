Stakeholders in Bayelsa call for efforts to end drug abuse

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—BAYELSA State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, weekend, advocated the setting up of a special committee to monitor the abuse of drugs in the state.

The committee, according to him, will, among other things, provide counselling services for those exposed to hard drugs as well as work with relevant authorities such as National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, to reduce the menace.

Iworiso-Markson at the Bolu-Orua campus of the University of Africa during a one-day event organised by African Students Union Parliament with the theme: “Menace of Drug Abuse and the African Dream,” told the gathering made up of students and youths that there couldn’t have been a better time to discuss the dangers of drug abuse because of its prevalence.