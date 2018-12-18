Squash Association moves to revive Abuja Courts for competitions, exercises

…Advocates early preparation for 2020 National Sports Festival

By Soni Daniel

Abuja- Chairman of the FCT Squash Association, Edem Selong, says the immediate priority of the association is to resuscitate two abandoned Squash Courts at the Old Parade Ground of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, in order to provide conducive training centres for squash enthusiasts.

Selong, who was elected as Chairman of the Squash Association last month, told Vanguard Sports in Abuja on Tuesday that the association under his leadership also wanted to promote the game of Squash, which is essential for longevity and healthy living.

“It is imperative for the two squash courts, which incidentally, are the only two courts owned by the FCT, to be revitalized and put to use so as to take care of the teeming crowd of squash players, who are daily wandering about the FCT look for where to find a befitting court to play and keep themselves busy and promote their health,” Selong said.

“We also want to use the facilities to groom our talents in the field of squash so as to raise a standing team for any competition so that we don’t need to be running helter skelter whenever we need to present athletes for any competition.

Reflecting on the just-concluded National Sports Festival hosted by the FCT and the Federal government, Selong said that it would have been more successful if necessary preparations had been done ahead of the competition and taken up by the respective states that had the right to do so.

Selong however lauded the FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, and the FCT Sports Administration Department of the FCDA for taking up the hosting of the NSF after Cross River State, which was to hold the event, did not do so after all.

The chairman also lauded the Sports Minister, Solomon Lalong, for taking steps to ensure the hosting of the national event by the FCT despite the short notice, saying that although the event was not perfect, it raised the tempo of sports in the country and energized Nigerians from all walks of life.

Selong, who called for early preparation for the 2020 NSF, also said it was wrong to have skipped the annual hosting of the festival for over six years, thereby creating a lull in the system and ebb the interest of Nigerians athletes.

The chairman is happy with the elevation of a member of the FCT Squash Association, Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Emekah, as member of the Faculty of the Army War College.

The Chairman also rejoiced with the newly appointed Minister of Environment, Suleiman Hassan, whom he described as a strong squash player and enthusiast.