Sports Festival: AMP hails Okowa, Team Delta

Anioma Media Professionals has hailed the Delta state contingent to he National Sports Festival in Abuja, and urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa not to relent on his pledge to develop sports infrastructure across the state.

A spokesman for AMP, Ken. Ugbechie said the victory of Team Delta was inspired by the motivation of the athletes by Dr. Okowa who promised to give each gold medal winner N1m .

Ugbechie, who is the Director of Media and Publicity said the achievement of Team Delta was a testimony of “thethe governor’s investment in sport infrastructure and the determination by the athletes to excel and launch themselves into the limelight.”

He said Governor Okowa’s promise to upgrade sports facilities in various parts of the state “is a welcome development especially at a time when talented sports people can leverage on it to improve their living conditions.”